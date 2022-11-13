Watch Now
Geoff Young announces campaign for Kentucky Governor 2023

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Democratic gubernatorial candidate Geoff Young address the audience at the Kentucky Gubernatorial Forum, Friday, Jan. 23, 2015, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 2:04 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 14:21:00-05

(LEX 18) — Geoff Young announced on Twitter Sunday morning that he will run for Kentucky Governor in 2023.

On Election Day 2022, Young ran and lost against Rep. Andy Barr in the 6th congressional distract race by at least 70,000 votes.

The Kentucky Democratic Party has made aware that they did not support Young in the race for Congress, along with Gov. Andy Beshear.

Young will go up against Beshear in the primary's next year as a Democratic candidate.

