Geoff Young announces campaign for Kentucky Governor 2023

(LEX 18) — Geoff Young announced on Twitter Sunday morning that he will run for Kentucky Governor in 2023.

I'm running for Governor of Kentucky in 2023. My first opponent - in the primary - will be the incumbent not-yet-indicted felon, @GovAndyBeshear (D). Possibly the most corrupt, incompetent KY governor in the last 100 years.https://t.co/K2t1BLiYn1 — Geoffrey M. Young (@GeoffYoung4KY) November 13, 2022

On Election Day 2022, Young ran and lost against Rep. Andy Barr in the 6th congressional distract race by at least 70,000 votes.

The Kentucky Democratic Party has made aware that they did not support Young in the race for Congress, along with Gov. Andy Beshear.

Young will go up against Beshear in the primary's next year as a Democratic candidate.