Georgetown apartment fire displaces 8 families

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews battled an apartment fire in Georgetown Monday afternoon.

Georgetown Fire Chief Tim Thompson said the structure fire at 100 Myers Drive started from the patio and extended to the roof. Thompson said the wind was blowing hard and played a factor.

Officials said eight families were displaced, but no one was injured. Some were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

While crews battled the fire, the roof collapsed but all firefighters were able to get out safely.

The Red Cross is assisting the families affected by the fire.

