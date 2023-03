GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's almost that time again for the Kentucky Derby.

One of the iconic people you might remember from the race, Derby photographer named Mike Cyrus.

Over the last year, LEX 18 News has followed his journey battling stage four cancer.

But now, his family is asking for help as a new treatment provides promise.

On Sunday, Central Purrk Cat Cafe held a fundraiser for Mike and his family to raise money for the new treatment.