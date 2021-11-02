Georgetown College president fired after sexual assault allegation, other 'inappropriate behavior'

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Board of Trustees of Georgetown College has fired William A. Jones as president.

The college says on Sunday, October 31, they were informed of allegations of a sexual assault of a female College employee, inappropriate behavior with another female College employee, and other conduct in violation of Jones's employment agreement with the College.

According to an emergency protective order, the employee who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jones says it happened during an out-of-state work trip. She made the filing out of concern for her safety.

Officials say they took immediate steps to investigate the allegations and engaged outside counsel to continue the investigation.

On Monday, November 1, the Chairman of the Georgetown College Board of Trustees, Robert L. Mills, called a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board. The College says they took immediate action to dismiss Jones and the full Board of Trustees affirmed the action of the Executive Committee at a meeting later on Monday.

"Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority," said Chairman Mills in a statement. "We hold our administrators, students, and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct. We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations. We are confident in the leadership of Acting President Allen and the Board appreciates her dedication to the continuing mission of Georgetown College during this difficult time."

Dr. Rosemary Allen, the College's Provost, was named Acting President by the College's Board of Trustees.

The allegations remain under investigation.