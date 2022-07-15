Watch Now
Georgetown College to continue Men's and Women's Golf

Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 15, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After finding out their program was going to be cut just over a month ago, Georgetown College announced that the Men's and Women's Golf programs will continue.

In a release on the Athletics website, Georgetown College announced they had fundraised enough money to keep the program going.

The programs came together to host the "Georgetown Golf Scramble" where over 100 golfers came out to restore the programs.

"Today was unbelievable. I can't say enough thank yous to everybody that participated and showed support for the golf programs," said Head Golf Coach and Assistant AD Austin Sparks.

Brian Evans, the Vice President of Athletics added, "Thank you…to see you out (at the event) today fighting for your program and fighting for your experience was incredible...We're playing golf next year."

