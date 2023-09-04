Georgetown crews battle early morning garage fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown crews responded to a garage fire early Monday morning near Mission Path and Stonewall Path. James Gifford, Assistant Chief at Georgetown Fire Department says no one was injured.

When arriving on the scene just before 5 this morning, Gifford says crews saw was lots of smoke and fire from Frankfort Pike.

According to officials, the residents couldn't leave the front door due to the fire but could escape through the back door.

Crews put out the fire in the garage and saved a connecting garage. The garage and home are damaged.

Both homes were evacuated, and no one was injured.

Officials say that Mission Path and Stonewall Path are closed off until crews finish.