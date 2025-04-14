Watch Now
Georgetown fire crews respond to overnight structure fire on Bourbon Street

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Fire Department says that crews responded to a structure fire overnight on Bourbon Street.

According to officials, when they arrived on the scene, they used a thermal imaging camera to locate a fire behind a garage door.

Officials say the crews were able to force entry into the building and quickly extinguish it.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

