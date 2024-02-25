Georgetown golf club shares photos of course vandalism, sheriff's office asking for information

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Longview Golf Club in Georgetown posted to social media to share photos of vandalism that occurred on the course.

The golf club said that the damage was found on green number six and that this is the second time in the span of months that the green has been damaged.

Longview Golf Club

Longview Golf Club

Longview Golf Club

Photos appear to show tire marks accompanied by large patches of missing grass.

The golf club, along with the Scott County Sheriff's Office, are asking anyone with information pertaining to the vandalism to "do the right thing" and contact the sheriff's office.