GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown man was hurt after a faulty firework landed next to him and exploded.

Drake Judy suffered severe injuries to his legs, leaving him with a long road to recovery.

His three children were nearby but luckily weren't hurt.

Judy's sister created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

To donate, go to Fundraiser by Samantha Judy : Drake’s firework accident (gofundme.com).