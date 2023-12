GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department is requesting the public's help in identifying subjects involved in a shooting.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Camp Creek Way and Donovan Lane on December 4.

You can view the video below:

If you recognize the person or vehicles in the video, please call Georgetown PD at 502-863-7830. Police also ask to let them know if you have surveillance footage in the area.