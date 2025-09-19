Georgetown Police Department warns of jury duty scam calls

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department is warning the public about a recent increase in scam calls related to jury duty.

According to police, the calls have been made by individuals claiming to be with a law enforcement agency, stating that the person has missed jury duty, a warrant has been issued, and demanding payment to clear it.

Police advise that law enforcement will never call and demand money over the phone, and jury duty notifications are handled through the courts via official mail.

According to police, if you receive a scam call, hang up immediately and do not share personal information.

For questions or concerns, Georgetown police ask that you call 502-863-7820.