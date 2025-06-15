Watch Now
Georgetown Police investigating a shooting, ask public to avoid the area

Georgetown Police investigate a shots-fired incident
Georgetown Police investigate a shots-fired incident
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Timberland Drive and Tanbark Drive as they investigate a shooting incident.

Georgetown Police posted to Facebook that they're investigating a shots-fired incident where a vehicle was hit by gunfire in the 200 block of Tanbark Drive in Georgetown.

Officers believe there is no threat to the public. LEX 18 is on the scene of the investigation.

Police ask if you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have relevant video footage to share with them. You can remain anonymous by submitting a tip through Tip411.

This is an ongoing investigation. We'll provide more updates once we receive them.

