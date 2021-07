GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown Police Department needs assistance in identifying the shirtless man in the video.

Police say they are investigating this incident as a robbery attempt. The attempt happened on June 29 in the evening hours at the Georgetown Liquor and Spirits located at 100 Pocahontas trail.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Meighan, Vance.meighan@georgetownpolice.org or you can contact Scott County Dispatch at 502-863-7826.