Georgetown police offer group mass shooting preparation training

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department is offering free programs and classes for groups looking to learn how to better prepare for mass shootings and other critical incidents.

“With all the critical incidents happening in the world we just want our residents to be better prepared,” said Ryan Hill, the department's community relations officer.

The hour-long class takes place at schools, and in offices, with 10 to 200 participants. They teach concepts such as run-hide-fight and how to work together as a team to survive.

A major takeaway for anyone in the program would be how important it is to be aware of one's surroundings.

“It's not just death by PowerPoint, we'll ask you to close your eyes, [and ask} how many windows are in this room and how many doors,” he said. Many can’t give a correct answer.

Other departments are also offering training. In Floyd County, the Sheriff’s department is temporarily using a program/device called milo to teach people how to best de-escalate a dangerous situation. It’s aimed at teachers and people who run things like churches or businesses.

“The main thing at the end of the day is all the good people go home and the bad guy either goes to jail or is taken out somehow,” said Deputy Sheriff William Petry. “ Hopefully, you can de-escalate and not have to do that.”

While the Georgetown program is ongoing, the Floyd County program only runs until May 29.