GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department reported that an active search is underway for a subject who allegedly fled from officers on foot in the area of Old Mill Road on Friday morning.

Police described the individual as a mid-20s man, wearing a white shirt and red shorts, with facial hair and short black hair.

Police asked that if anyone has seen a subject matching the description or notice suspicious activity, contact 911 immediately and "do not approach."