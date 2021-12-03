Georgetown police respond to domestic violence call early Friday morning

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have blocked off a cul-de-sac on Tanbark Drive.

They've been here since early Friday morning after responding to a domestic violence call.

Officers said that a teenage girl called 911 overnight saying her mom's boyfriend had hurt her mom.

She and her mom were able to get out of the house safely, but the boyfriend is still inside and negotiators are speaking with him.

LEX 18 spoke with a neighbor who was evacuated around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning with her kids and hasn't been allowed back inside her house.

