GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly made a bomb threat at a hospital.

According to police, 19-year-old Gabriel Frith was working as an on-duty security guard for a private security company at Georgetown Community Hospital in July 2023 when the threat was texted in.

More than six months later, police have charged Frith with second-degree terroristic threatening and say he could be charged for similar incidents in Lexington.