Georgetown restaurant damaged by strong winds

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Strong winds swept through central Kentucky Wednesday, knocking trees down and leaving customers in the dark.

In Georgetown, a facade was blown off a restaurant. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

"It was just so loud," said Stephanie Jones, co-owner of Galvin's on Main.

Jones said she was about to leave for the day when she walked outside to see her restaurant's sign in tatters.

"At that point, you're in a state of shock," Jones said.

Jones said first responders arrived at her restaurant within ten minutes and quickly worked to clear the debris.

"I don't think we're going to put that facade back up," Jones said.

As the cleanup was underway, Jones began walking around the scene--taking food orders.

"They've worked in the rain and they're good customers as well," Jones said of the first responders. "We had to take care of them. They took care of us."

Before they left, first responders grabbed a meal from Galvin's, free of charge.

"They care about the people who come in," said Charles Parrish, an equipment operator with Georgetown Public Works.

