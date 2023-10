LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Part of Georgetown Road was shut down due to a head-on collision at Kearney Road around 8:27 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the wreck involved a car with three people and a truck with just the driver.

Everyone was trapped inside, but the Lexington Fire Department was able to free them.

Police say both drivers were sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no indication of the cause of the crash and no Collision Reconstruction Unit.