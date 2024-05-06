Getting help for mental health

(LEX 18) — Mental health affects some people's everyday lives. When someone is struggling with mental health, resources need to be available, and in Kentucky, they rank in the middle of the pack when it comes to care.

According to Mental Health America, Kentucky is ranked 24th in access, 27th in adults who have access to care but don't get treated, and 5th in those who experience 14 d or more mentally unhealthy days but can't get help due to cost; Kentucky does have a bright side. Kentucky is ranked number one in a low prevalence with higher access.

"While it is concerning that people maybe aren't seeking out the help they need," said Counselor Julie Gosky, "It is really nice to know here in Kentucky once they reach out. They can get the care that they need."

A mental health stigma of not getting help and doing it on your own still lingers, which may cause people to feel alone, which could lead to not finding the help they need. A way to get past the stigma is by talking about it.

"The more that we talk about this in the open, the more that it's not a secret that we are afraid to talk about, the more people will seek the help they need," said Gosky.

With all the help, one of those treatments is going to a peer specialist like Taylor Ledford did six years ago when her future was uncertain.

"It started with not wanting to go to work, not wanting to fulfill my responsibilities, said Taylor. "Towards the end, I was at the point of giving up. Depression was taking a hold, substance use."

It reached the point where her friends were concerned and reached out to see how she felt. This shocked her because she thought she was hiding her true feelings well. When someone did bring it up, she played off by asking, "What do you mean?"

Eventually, that led to her receiving the care she needed to get through the dark times in her life, she is now a peer specialist herself, and she can tell her stories to others to help them.

"I help others like "Hey, I've been through something similar, and this is how I got through it," said Ledford. "More importantly, that connection of me, too. I've been there; I know it's hard, but we can get through this."

With resources like New Vesta, www.mhconnect.org, and the 988 number, it all starts with taking that first big step.

"If you're miserable or struggling right now, I promise you, if you make that call and reach out, you'll be a thousand times better on the other side," said Ledford.

988 is more than just a suicide hotline; they can help answer questions and direct you to any Mental Health help you may need to help improve your mental health.