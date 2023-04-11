Getting to know the candidates for governor: State Auditor Mike Harmon

(LEX 18) — Mike Harmon believes he's the most experienced candidate running for governor.

"I have the most experience with 13 years in the House [of Representatives] and seven-plus years as auditor," explained Harmon. "I think with my background, I'm one of the ones that can not only win the primary but also go on to win the general election."

Harmon is one of the 11 candidates in the Republican primary for governor this May. He announced his run in July of 2021, making him the first candidate to enter the race. Being first was a strategic decision, according to Harmon.

"I'm not a prolific fundraiser," said Harmon. "So, I thought it was important for me to get in early."

Campaign finance reports show Harmon has raised significantly less money than several of his competitors. But Harmon says he's not too concerned about that. He points to his 2015 race for Kentucky Auditor where he beat a candidate who had far more campaign funds available.

"I ran for Auditor and only has $45,000 going up against Adam Edelen - who had $800,000 - who Rachel Maddow described as the next up-and-coming Southern Democrat," said Harmon. "But you know, we did what we're doing now. We went out and talked to everybody. We just grinded it out. And I'm not even sure my mom thought I was going to win in 2015. But God blessed us, and I became the first Republican elected to the Auditor's Office since 1967."

Harmon tells LEX 18 News he feels "really good" about his chances of winning the primary election.

When asked why he wants to be governor, Harmon said he believes he can create a better future for Kentucky.

"To be honest with you, I'm a Christian. I'm a husband. I'm a father. I'm a grandfather. I want my kids and my grandkids - and certainly, someday if I'm blessed enough, my great-grandkids - to live in a state, in a nation, where they can accomplish anything," said Harmon. "And I mean anything."

"We need a governor that's going to focus on freedom over fear, not fear over freedom," he added.

Harmon believes his experience in the Kentucky General Assembly will help him do that. He emphasizes that he already supports some of the actions the legislature has taken. For example, he supports lawmakers' decision to gradually eliminate personal income tax. Harmon believes it will help Kentucky compete with other non-income tax states.

"I appreciate them doing it incrementally so that we won't be like Kansas and have a problem and have to move back," said Harmon.

However, some critics of the new tax plan doubt that what works in states like Tennessee will work for Kentucky.

Harmon doesn't agree with those concerns.

"We are different, but in many ways, we're better positioned. We're centrally located. Transportation-wise, you can get to the majority of the country in 10 to 12 hours. So, it's important for us to maintain that competitiveness," said Harmon. "But like I said, since we didn't start [with no income tax], it's important to do it incrementally. So that we don't crash the system. But we have a wonderful state."

"Now, what we do need to work on - our current governor does brag about the low unemployment rate, [but] what he doesn't talk about is the low labor participation rate," added Harmon. "We can recruit and get multiple, multiple jobs. But if we don't have people to fill them, it's not going to work out."

His proposed solution to Kentucky's workforce issue is a gradual change in benefits.

"We've got to quit paying people to stay home," said Harmon. "But the other thing that we need to do is we really need an off-ramp for individuals on government assistance, as opposed to a cliff."

When it comes to healthcare changes, Harmon also supports the action the legislature has recently taken. For example, he supports Kentucky's current anti-abortion laws as they are written.

Kentucky's current law does not allow for exceptions in cases of rape and incest. While some critics argue those exceptions should be added in, others disagree.

Harmon tells LEX 18 that he "wouldn't be supportive" of adding those exceptions in.

"I just recently attended a Kentucky Right to Life banquet and they had a young lady there, who unfortunately was a product of the fact that her mother was raped. But her mother chose to keep her. And she's been doing fantastic, wonderful things," said Harmon. "It is a difficult situation, heart-wrenching situation. But that child is still a child."

Sticking on the topic of healthcare, Kentucky's General Assembly passed a law that critics call one of the worst anti-trans laws in the country. That law bans gender-affirming care for trans kids.

Supporters of the law say it's to protect children from possible regret in the future. But opponents believe the government is interfering in decisions that are meant for parents to make.

Where does Harmon stand on this issue? He believes the current law makes sense.

"I think we have to protect our children. Anything that's going to be done to a child that is irreversible - we need to make sure that they wait until they are adults," said Harmon. "You know if anybody was to do something to my grandchildren, for instance - I would be extremely angry."

What Harmon does propose changes to is public education. He argues that Kentucky doesn't "need to demonize public education." But he believes priorities need to be shifted.

"We need to put the kids back on top of that education pyramid," said Harmon. "I think traditional education will always be the strongest tier, but we need to include those other aspects of school choice and home school and charter school."

"But have the dollars follow the child," added Harmon. "And of course, the parent is the best to make that determination."

So, what is Harmon's pitch to voters?

"If you want someone who loves the Lord, loves his family, and loves this country - and in that order - well, I hope you'll think of me," said Harmon.

"If you want someone who has fought for your freedoms, your liberties, your conservative values...I hope you'll think of me: Mike Harmon."

----------------------------------------------------------------

This profile on Mike Harmon is part of an LEX 18 News series on the contending Republican candidates for governor. Based on debate invitations, public polling, and campaign finance reports, LEX 18 reached out to five of the eleven candidates to answer questions about their policy stances. In addition to Harmon, Alan Keck, Ryan Quarles, and Daniel Cameron have accepted our invitation. Kelly Craft's campaign declined, citing a scheduling conflict.