Girl Scouts launches 2023 Cookie Season for Kentucky, featuring new Raspberry Rally

(LEX 18) — The Girl Scouts of Kentucky have announced their 2023 Cookie Season, launching Sunday, January 1, which includes a new flavor called Raspberry Rally.

Online sales began on December 15 for the new season, while in-person sales will start on January 1 and run until January 27.

The Raspberry Rally cookie will be online only for customers to buy and will allow girl scouts the opportunity for an omnichannel selling experience.

According to Girl Scouts, the Raspberry Rally cookie is a thin cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same chocolate coating as the Thin Mint cookies. They also mentioned that the shortbread cookie has been renamed the Trefoil.

All money and proceeds made from in-person sales will go to supporting Kentucky girl scouts for STEM and outdoor experiences.

To find out where local girl scouts will be selling in person, go to Find Cookies (gskentucky.org).