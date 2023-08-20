“Gloves Up, Guns Down” event held in Lexington park where 18-year-old was killed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An event meant to deter gun violence for Lexington’s youth was held in the same park where 18-year-old Damar Weathers was found shot to death just months prior.

The “Gloves Up, Guns Down” event was held in Castlewood Park.

“We decided to make a bold presentation to combat and bring awareness to gun violence,” said William “Sarge” Ferris, the organizer of the event through the Lexington Boxing Academy.

One Lexington was a sponsor.

Boxers included Blaine Reinhardt, who lost multiple friends to gun violence, he said.

“It affects friends, it affects families in a terrible way,” Reinhardt said. “If you have a problem with someone you should fight it out instead of shooting.”

On his team was Manuel Morrissey, who said he faced anger issues himself until a year ago, when he found an outlet through boxing.

“The past year is the best I’ve ever felt,” he said.

Rather than guns, Ferris said people should talk issues out, or just walk away.

He said they plan to hold similar events in the future.

“We're not going anywhere, we're gonna stay here till the very end, and we're showing that by coming to a place where gun shootings have occurred,” Ferris said.