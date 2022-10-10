'Go See Trees' challenge returns to Lexington through November 6

The Go See Trees challenge is a scavenger hunt designed to highlight the importance of planting the right tree in the right place. This year’s challenge is focused on the big trees in small neighborhood parks.

The Go See Trees challenge runs from October 7 through November 6.

“Go See Trees is such a unique way to welcome fall,” says City Arborist Heather Wilson. “It gives the community a chance to explore smaller neighborhood parks while learning more about trees, their care and conditions.”

Participants will be given a list of 15 trees located around Fayette County. Those who visit at least eight trees and turn in the necessary documentation will receive a prize and be entered to win a grand prize. Those who visit all 15 will receive three entries into the grand prize drawing.

Completed scavenger hunt booklets may be emailed to LiveGreen@lexingtonky.gov or dropped off at participating partner locations around Lexington.

Go See Trees was initially developed as a project of the Community Environmental Academy.

For more information, including a map of the trees, a downloadable scavenger hunt booklet and a list of partner locations, visit LexingtonKY.gov/GoSeeTrees.