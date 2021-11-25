'Gobble Grease Toss': Recycle Thanksgiving cooking oil in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frying a turkey this Thanksgiving? Lexington residents can recycle used cooking oil for free Friday, November 26 at Redwood Cooperative School, located at 166 Crestwood Drive, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cooking oil should never be poured down sink drains, as it can clog pipes in both your home and the city’s sewer system.

The Gobble Grease Toss allows Lexington residents to divert hundreds of gallons of cooking oil that would otherwise end up in the trash. It is a free event for all Fayette County residents (no businesses, please).

If you want to participate, please put the cooking oil in a disposable container with a lid in your trunk. Remain in your car and be ready to pop the trunk lid when you arrive. A volunteer will remove the oil for you.

Cooking oil that is collected will be used for biofuel research through a community partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research (UK CAER), with Kelley Green Biofuel recycling the remainder of the cooking oil.

If you cannot make it to the Gobble Grease Toss, you can properly dispose of cooking oil by hardening it in the refrigerator and placing it in your green trash cart.

For more information on the Gobble Grease Toss, call LexCall at 3-1-1, or (859) 425-2255 or visit LexingtonKY.gov/GobbleGreaseToss.