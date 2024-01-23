Golden Alert D issued for missing Clay County man

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert D was issued for a missing man last seen on January 21 in Clay County.

According to Clay County Emergency Management, 43-year-old David Wayne Ratliff is an insulin-dependent diabetic without his medication.

Ratliff is described as a white male weighing around 200 pounds and is 6'4" tall. He has tattoos covering his right arm, elbow on his left arm, and calf.

According to CCEM, he was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, jacket, camo pants, brown work boots, and a blue UK cap.

CCEM says Ratliff may be on foot or in a 2018 black Chevy Silverado with license plate F6D547.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-598-8411 or 606-598-3471.