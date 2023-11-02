Watch Now
Golden Alert D issued for missing Rockcastle County man

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert D was issued for a missing Rockcastle County man last seen on Wednesday around 8:00 a.m.

According to the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old William C. Ayres left his residence on Jones Lane at 6:00 a.m.

Ayres is described as a white male, approximately 5'8", about 170 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and has glasses. He is possibly wearing a denim coat with tan sleeves, a black Star Wars hoodie, black or blue jeans, and a pink backpack.

Officials also say he has a developmental disability.

The case is under investigation, and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 606-256-2121.

