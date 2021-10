LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police has issued a golden alert for 18-year-old, Draven Oller.

Oller is 5'10" and 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The family advised Oller is intellectually challenged and incapable of taking care of himself. Oller is a ward of the state and had not been seen in approximately two weeks.

Anyone with knowledge of Oller's whereabouts is asked to call 911.