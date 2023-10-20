Golden Alert issued for 44-year-old Versailles man

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a 44-year-old Versailles man who has been missing since October 19.

According to the Versailles Police Department, Elliot Campbell has been missing since 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and was last seen at his home in Versailles. Campbell is five feet nine inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has a medium build.

According to a release, Campbell is dependent on medication and also suffers from a traumatic brain injury. Since he left his house, Campbell has not had insulin, which he is dependent upon.

Campbell is believed to be on foot and carrying a white bag with green stripes.

Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is asked to call the Versailles Police Department at (859) 873-3126.