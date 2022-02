LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department issued a Golden Alert for 87-year-old Caudill Wilson.

Wilson has been missing since Wednesday, Feb. 9 from Rio Dosa Drive.

LPD says he's diabetic and on blood thinners. Wilson is about 6'2" and 210 lbs.

Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabout is asked to call 911.