Golden Alert issued for Lawrenceburg man

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lawrenceburg Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for Lawrenceburg man, Larry Williams.

Larry Williams was last seen leaving his home in the 600 block of West Broadway Street on March 15.

LPD says Williams has a history of depression and may be without his much-needed cardiac medication. Williams commonly wears a baseball cap and glasses.

Courtesy of Lawrenceburg Police Department An example of the car Larry Williams is believed to be driving.

He's known to drive a blue 2010 Ford Escape SUV with Kentucky plate 894PFS.

Williams is a 6'0" 200 lbs white male with hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Williams you are asked to call 911 or LPD non-emergency at 502-839-5125.