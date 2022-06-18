Golden Alert issued for Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man.

Byron Carter, 62, was last seen on Wednesday, June 15th around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nicholasville Road.

Carter suffers from microcephaly, bipolar depression, and schizophrenia. He is 5'3", and weighs around 140 pounds with blue eyes. Carter was last seen wearing a UK short-sleeve shirt with Wildcat Warehouse on the back, black shorts, socks, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Carter's whereabouts is asked to call 911.