Golden alert issued for missing 10-year-old Lexington boy

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who went missing in Lexington.

Patient Byaombe was last seen on May 2, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Winburn Drive, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Byaombe is 4'07" tall and weighs approximately 85 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a yellowish colored shirt, possibly pink pants, and Crocs for shoes.

Police believe Byaombe is on foot or possibly on a bicycle.

Anyone with information about Byaombe's whereabouts is asked to call 911.