Golden Alert issued for missing 21-year-old Lexington man, reportedly legally blind and deaf

Lexington Police Department
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jun 15, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 21-year-old man.

Police say Joseph Boggs was last seen on June 14, 2022, around 2:00 p.m., in the area of Niagara Drive.

Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf, according to police. He is approximately 5'9" and around 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white, short-sleeve shirt with palm tree designs and khaki shorts. He may also have an orange shirt and a backpack.

If you have any knowledge of Boggs' whereabouts, call 911.

