Golden Alert issued for missing 22-year-old from Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department is issuing a Golden Alert for 22-year-old Andrew Wilson.

Andrew walked away from his home in the Fountain Avenue area of Georgetown around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Police say he has Down syndrome and may be hesitant to talk to strangers.

Andrew is 5'4, 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue/gray shirt, a light brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and gray running shoes.

If you see Andrew, please contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7280.

