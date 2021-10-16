Golden Alert issued for missing 23-year-old man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday afternoon, Lexington Police issued a Golden Alert for 23-year-old Cody Lenz, who is missing.

Police say he was last seen just before 4:30 pm, driving off in a family car.

LPD says that Lenz has cognitive and developmental disorders, and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old. Police say Lenz is known to be combative when aggravated.

Lenz is approximately 6’4” in height and 230 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen turning onto Hayes Boulevard toward Richmond Road. The car is a Mazda CX9 with a KY plate number ADP361.