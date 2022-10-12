Golden Alert issued for missing 24-year-old woman, last seen in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 24-year-old Sarah M. Stephens.

Police say she hasn't been seen since 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, October 11. She was last seen in the Park Avenue area of Somerset.

Stephens is described as a white female with red hair that goes to the middle of her back. She weighs about 160 pounds and is 4'11" in height.

Police say Stephens also has scars on both arms and legs, a black cat tattoo on her right shoulder, and both ears pierced (described as typical piercings).

Somerset police say it is crucial that she is located as soon as possible. If you see anyone fitting this description or know of her whereabouts, call the Pulaski County 911 Center by dialing 911 or (606) 678-5008.