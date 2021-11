LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 25-year-old man who they say suffers from autism and severe mental illness.

Farid Omar was last seen on Tuesday at around 4:00 p.m. running outbound on Russell Cave Road. He was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a t-shirt.

Omar is approximately 5' 11" and 160lbs. Omar may be in the Saddle Club Way area.

Anyone with knowledge of Omar’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.