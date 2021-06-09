Golden Alert issued for missing 28-year-old Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 28-year-old man.

Corey Dean Dixon was last seen Wednesday, May 26 in Georgetown wearing a white tank top and white shorts. Dixon is described as 6 feet tall, around 218 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Authorities say he has unspecified mental disabilities and several medical issues. He is also possibly suicidal and depressed.

Officials say you should not approach Dixon if you see him. Contact the Scott County Dispatch at (502) 863-7820 if you have seen him or know where he is located.