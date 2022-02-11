Golden Alert issued for missing 29-year-old man from Somerset, requires daily medical attention

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a man who has been missing for more than two days.

29-year-old Russell M. Watson was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Griffin Ave. home in Somerset. He's described as a white male with red hair, green eyes, and approximately 6'1" and weighs 170 lbs.

Police say Watson left the home on foot and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt over a blue and white t-shirt with short sleeves, blue jeans, and black DC tennis shoes.

Watson requires daily medical attention, according to his family. If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Russell Watson’s whereabouts, please call 911 or contact your local law enforcement authorities.