Golden Alert Canceled: Lexington man found safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: Jonathan Patterson was found safe on Thursday. The Golden Alert has been canceled.

Original Story:

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police say 30-year-old Jonathan Patterson was last seen shortly before noon on Thursday, April 21 when he walked away from the 1000 block of Whipple Court.

Patterson was last seen wearing a blue UK hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants while carrying a tan and black backpack. He is 5'6" tall with brown eyes, brown hair, and facial hair and is about 188 pounds.

Police say he has a moderate intellectual disability and has been known to attempt to hitchhike.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.