Watch Now
News

Actions

Golden Alert issued for missing 34-year-old Lexington man

Brian Ramsey Photo 2.jpg
Lexington Police Department
Brian Ramsey Photo 2.jpg
Posted at 7:30 AM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 07:30:15-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man.

Police say 34-year-old Brian Ramsey was last seen on December 29, 2023, at around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive. He is 6' tall and approximately 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a maroon coat and blue jeans.

Ramsey has a mental health condition and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with knowledge of Brian Ramsey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18