Golden Alert issued for missing 34-year-old Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man.

Police say 34-year-old Brian Ramsey was last seen on December 29, 2023, at around 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive. He is 6' tall and approximately 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a maroon coat and blue jeans.

Ramsey has a mental health condition and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with knowledge of Brian Ramsey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.