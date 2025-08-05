Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Golden Alert issued for missing 39-year-old man in London

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for 39-year-old David E. Dees who was reportedly last seen at around 12 p.m. off Douglas Boulevard, eight miles south of London on Aug. 2

Officials described Dees as standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 168 pounds with blue eyes and brown shoulder length hair, unshaven. Authorities noted that he was possibly driving a black Chevrolet Avalanche.

Officials asked that anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Dees can contact the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or the 911 dispatch center at 606-878-7000. Personal messages can be submitted on the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

