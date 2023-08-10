Golden Alert issued for missing 42-year-old Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

42-year-old Jeremy Goins was last seen Wednesday, August 9, around 12:00 p.m. He was seen in the 3300 block of Tahoe Road in Lexington.

Goins is approximately 6'1" tall, 250 pounds, and last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, white shoes with a black stripe, and a tan/camo backpack.

Goins has a developmental disorder and is believed to be on foot.

Please call 911 if you have any information on Goins' whereabouts.