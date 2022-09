LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for 51-year-old Kenneth Smith. He was last seen right before 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 30 on South Limestone near UK Hospital.

Smith is 5'6 tall, 150 pounds, blue eyes, blonde hair, bruising on face, and may be wearing a t-shirt and jeans. He uses a walker and suffers from schizophrenia.

Police ask that you call 911 if you have any information.