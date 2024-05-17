Golden Alert issued for missing 53-year-old Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a missing Lexington man.

Lexington Police Department says 53-year-old Raborn Flanagan was last seen Wednesday evening in the Brannon Crossing area.

Police say he may also go by "Ray" or "Josh".

Flanagan is 5'11", 175 pounds, with grayish-brown hair and brown eyes. He may have on a blue or black shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Police say Flanagan has epilepsy and is believed to be on foot.

Please call 911 if you have any information on Flanagan's whereabouts.

