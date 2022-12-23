Golden Alert issued for missing 67-year-old woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old, who was last seen at the Salvation Army in Lexington.

Officials say, Doris Lunce went missing around 7:00 a.m. today at the 700 block of West Main Street.

Lunce is approximately 4'11", about 110 pounds, has brown eyes and strawberry blonde/grey hair. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a shirt.

If you know the whereabouts of Lunce or see her, contact the Lexington Public Safety at 859-258-3600 or call 911.