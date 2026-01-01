Golden Alert issued for missing 76-year-old in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Taylor County Emergency Management has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 76-year-old man who was reportedly last heard from around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to officials, Samuel "Sam" Brenner is described as 5'1" tall, 160 pounds, with white hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a gray plaid shirt, tan cargo pants, and tan Sperry-style shoes.

Officials say Brenner has a past medical history of a stroke, which has affected his memory.

According to officials, he was last seen on foot in the Meador Street area of Campbellsville.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 270-465-8000.