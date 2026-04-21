Golden Alert canceled for 77-year-old Lexington woman, police say

UPDATE: April 21 at 1:15 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department says that the Golden Alert for 77-year-old Barbara Bale has been canceled after she was found safe Tuesday afternoon.

Original Story:

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman, who was last seen on Tuesday morning.

According to police, 77-year-old Barbara Bale was last seen on Tuesday around 11 a.m. near the 1000 block of Star Shoot Parkway.

Police say that Bale is 5'3" tall, around 135 pounds, with brown eyes and grayish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray-and-white hoodie and blue jeans.

According to police, Bale has dementia and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.