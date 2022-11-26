Watch Now
UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for missing 80-year-old Lexington man

Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 12:01:39-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Lexington man, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Douglas Amburgey was last seen on November 25 around 11:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Strawberry Fields Road.

He is 5'11", around 235 pounds and has gray hair.

Amburgey is reported to have dementia and is also deaf.

Officials say that he may be driving a blue 2005 GMC Canyon truck with Kentucky registration 604 KFP.

If anyone knows about Amburgey's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

