UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for missing 80-year-old Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Lexington man, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Douglas Amburgey was last seen on November 25 around 11:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Strawberry Fields Road.

He is 5'11", around 235 pounds and has gray hair.

LPD

Amburgey is reported to have dementia and is also deaf.

Officials say that he may be driving a blue 2005 GMC Canyon truck with Kentucky registration 604 KFP.

If anyone knows about Amburgey's whereabouts is asked to call 911.